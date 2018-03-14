Lose those unwanted pounds before summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summer is right around the corner and if you are looking for a way to really target those trouble spots, Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers have some solutions.

Mesotherapy is an alternative to liposuction. It is non-surgical injections made up of amino acids and vitamins. It can reduce cellulite, fat, and stretch marks. Some target areas include the thighs, waist, abdomen, hips, chin, buttocks, and bra area.

HCG is a daily self-administered injection that works as a weight loss tool to help men and women lose an average of up to 40 pounds in 40 days when combined with a strict low calorie diet. The HCG injections work by recalibrating the body to burn unnecessary reserved fat, while leaving the healthy reserves and structural fat alone.

Skin Envy | Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center

Mesotherapy – buy 2 areas get one free, 50% off Mesotherapy packages

Hydrafacial – buy 2 get 1 free, HCG – Regularly $750, now $500

Spend $1000 on any combo and receive one free Hydrafacial

Special is good through Friday at 5pm

(616) 446-5111

3425 Lake Eastbrook Blvd

Grand Rapids

750 Trade Centre Way Kalamazoo

www.removefat.com

