Man guilty but mentally ill in pedestrian crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who hit two women and a young child with his truck was found guilty but mentally ill Wednesday.

A Kent County jury issued the same verdict for three counts of assault with intent to murder against Javier Cano-Monarrez, 34.

The crash happened in September 2016 along Grandville Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. Authorities said Cano-Monarrez told them he saw the two women, one of whom was pushing a stroller carrying a 1-year-old boy, walking and decided to kill them by running them over. Cano-Monarrez fled after the crash but police soon found him.

The victims were badly hurt. One of the women was pregnant at the time of the crash. Her son was born early, but also survived.

At a hearing in December 2016, one of the victims testifed Cano-Monarrez never slowed down before hitting them.

Cano-Monarrez has a history of schizophrenia and diagnoses of psychosis and brief psychotic disorder. He had been hospitalized at a local mental health facility the month before the crash.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 10.

