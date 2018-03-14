Man hospitalized after repeatedly crashing into fire station

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was taken to the hospital late Tuesday night after repeatedly running his vehicle into a Kalamazoo County fire station.

It happened around 11:04 p.m. Tuesday at the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority Fire Station located and Grand Street and Eliza Street in Schoolcraft.

The vehicle repeatedly ran into the bay doors of the fire station, damaging both the doors and the building, as well as two vehicles in the garage.

The man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital following the incident for treatment.

Police said the cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

