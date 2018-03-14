Marshall teacher arrested amid sexual assault allegations

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault between a Marshall Public Schools teacher and student.

Authorities said a 33-year-old Battle Creek man and school employee committed sexual assaults in Marshall and Bedford Township with a 16-year-old girl, who was his student.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the man’s residence and seized electronics and other items related to the investigation.

The man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct and is being held at the Calhoun County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 269.781.2596 or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269.781.0880.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

