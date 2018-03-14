MSP seeks Indiana suspects after chase

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in the Paw Paw area after a chase that spanned two states.

Michigan State Police say the chase started in Indiana, but Indiana police dropped off at the state line. Later, the fleeing vehicle was spotted by Cass County sheriff’s deputies, who then lost it. MSP troopers then caught sight of the suspect vehicle and resumed the chase.

Eventually, the vehicle had some sort of mechanical malfunction, at which point it left the road and crashed along M-40 just north of Paw Paw. The two people inside ran off.

MSP has called in K-9 teams to search for the suspects. 1st Lt. Dale Hinz, the commander of the Paw Paw Post, said the suspects are not believed to be armed.

The main suspect, according to MSP, is 44-year-old Anthony Blatz of Indiana. He’s wanted on theft warrants out of Indiana. He also has outstanding warrants for failure to appear in the theft case and a probation violation.

