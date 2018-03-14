New menu at Anna’s House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Anna’s House is a staple in West Michigan. They have super tasty dishes fit for everyone’s tastebuds. One of the best parts? Anna’s House changes up their menu every season! Check out the video above to see some of the new options, including, the new Kimchi Rueben Burger, Anna’s Vegan Impossible Burger and Liege Style Buttermilk Craft Waffles.

Anna’s House Locations:

3874 Plainfield Ave. NE Grand Rapids

2409 East Beltline Ave. SE Grand Rapids

3766 Potomac Circle Grandville

12450 Felch Street Holland

4700 Stadium Drive Kalamazoo

