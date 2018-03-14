Photos: Laughfest FUNderwear Run 2018

People take part in a FUNderwear run for Laughfest on March 12, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Laughfest held its annual FUNderwear run in Grand Rapids during the first weekend of the 10-day event.

Participants wear funny outfits and underwear over their clothing in support of Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids.

Check out some photos from the event:

Laughfest FUNderwear Run 2018