Study: Ottawa Co. healthiest in Michigan

(WOOD) — A West Michigan county was named the healthiest in the state by a recent study.

Ottawa County ranked No. 1 in overall health outcomes by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s county health rankings for 2018.

The program compares the health of counties within each state and supports initiatives that address economic and environmental factors that impact health.

Other West Michigan counties ranked highly in the list as well with Barry County at No. 10, Kent County at No. 12 and Allegan County at No. 14.

Rankings for the entire state can be found on the organization’s website.

