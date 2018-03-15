MSP searching for missing Newaygo Co. woman

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding a 31-year-old Newaygo County woman.

Becky Miller was last seen in Mecosta Township on Sunday, March 10. She didn’t show up for work and family haven’t been able to get a hold of her.

She is thought to be traveling with 44-year-old John Kempistry of Newaygo County. The pair may be driving a red, four-door 1999 Pontiac Grand Am with Michigan plate DTY8655, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

As of Wednesday, investigators were working to determine the circumstance surrounding her disappearance.

State police are asking for the public’s help in finding her or have been in contact with her since Sunday, March 10. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the MSP Mount Pleasant Post at 989.773.5951.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

