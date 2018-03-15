One dead in Lake Michigan drive crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have confirmed one woman is dead in a head-on crash near Tallmadge Township.

Two other people were transported to the hospital. One had serious injuries and the other had non-life threatening injuries, according to police at the scene.

The crash happened Wednesday night on eastbound Lake Michigan Drive near 26th Avenue, east of Allendale.

Police have confirmed two cars were involved in the crash. One car crossed the median and struck another vehicle head on.

Stay with 24 hour news 8 for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

