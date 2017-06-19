Ask Ellen: What are shelf clouds?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shelf clouds roll in like the space ship from Independence Day. One minute the sky is sunny, the next it is overtaken by a monster-looking cloud.

These clouds form mostly on the leading edge of an incoming thunderstorm. Unlike Independence Day, a shelf cloud doesn’t spell out utter doom.

ARE THEY DANGEROUS?

Many shelf clouds look more intimidating than they really are — like Kyle Underwood. The man might stand almost 7 feet tall, but the moment he mentions his ancient beagle or newly-hatched daughter, it’s obvious he’s not a threat.

Some shelf clouds are an indication of inbound rocky weather. If you spot one get ready for the possibility of:

A big gust of wind, often arriving a few minutes before the rain

Heavy rain

Dangerous Cloud-to-Ground Lightning

HOW ARE THEY FORMED?

Shelf clouds spread out along a boundary created by the storm. This boundary is the barrier between the warm air ahead of the storm, and the rain-cooled air from the downdraft of the storm.

Below are some graphics I made to better show the interaction. The cool air created by the rain in the downdraft will start to push out ahead of the storm. This is why you can feel a gust of wind ahead of a thunderstorm sometimes. When that chilly air slams into warm air ahead of it, the warm air will rise and glide just above the cool air.

The shelf cloud forms where these two different kinds of air masses are meeting!

