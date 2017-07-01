Ask Ellen: What the heck is a land spout?

GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — Dramatic video was taken in Van Buren County Friday night near Grand Junction of what looks like a tornado. After looking at the radar data and seeing zero damage on the ground, it’s clear this is actually video of a land spout. Unlike tornadoes, land spouts don’t do damage.

So what the heck is a land spout? It is basically a really weak rotating funnel in contact with the ground. It’s similar to a tornado in appearance, but at it’s core it is a completely different weather phenomenon. Just because two things look similar doesn’t mean they are made the same way.

Vanilla ice cream and lemon sorbet don’t look that different as far as foods go, but they pack completely different punch of flavor. There are a lot of “varieties” of vortexes just like there are a lot of “varieties” of ice cream.

The biggest difference between a tornado and a land spout has to do with the storm that produces them, aka the “parent storm”.

A tornado needs a rotating thunderstorm to form. A land spout doesn’t. A rotating thunderstorm is what a tornado draws it’s strength from. Land spouts lack that support so they are really weak. The land spout that touched down Friday in Van Buren county didn’t even produce a single damage report! Here is the radar data from that land spout. It shows zero rotation and zero lightning. A feature of the radar, Spectrum Width, does show a brief burst of wind turbulence where the funnel likely formed.

In forensic mode we're able to see the signs of a land spout. Check out my notes on the radar data for tonight's land spout. pic.twitter.com/W6wwrN6VcN — ☀️Kyle Underwood☀️ (@wx8) July 1, 2017

Land spouts are actually more closely related to water spouts. Water spouts don’t need a rotating thunderstorm to form either. Water spouts can be very weak too, just like land spouts.

