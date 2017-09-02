Dangerous Waves Monday on Lake Michigan

Dangerous waves are expected on Lake Michigan on Labor Day (Monday). Surf could increase to 4-8 feet with a high risk of rip currents and structural currents near piers and breakwaters. The evening run of the NAM model has the wind at Holland (airport) up to 24 mph Monday morning.

Small Craft Advisories and a Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect this (Sun. evening) through Monday evening. We’ll also have a chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday PM, esp. southeast of Kent County. Today, waves are expected to be 1-3 feet with green and yellow flags at the Lake Michigan beaches. Red flags will be out for Monday (no swimming). Small Craft Advisories and Beach Hazards Statements are also possible for at least Tuesday as the cooler air arrives. Cooler air coming over relatively warm water (happens in fall) makes bigger waves than warm air coming over relatively cold water (happens in spring). Check out the forecast discussion from the GRR NWS for more.

I kayaked at Cranberry Lake for a short time Saturday evening. I saw a hawk, two good-size great blue herons, ducks and several decent-size fish that broke the surface of the water. The sheltered west side of the lake was dead calm, while the east side had gentle ripples. There were half a dozen boats on the lake – all fishing quietly and several people on shore fishing. On the north side of the lake, there is a stand of dead trees (ash?) and the contrast with the variety of gray colors in the cloudy sky made for a fall-like picture. Some of the trees and bushes, mainly on the west side of the lake are starting to turn color. I stopped at a roadside stand on Four Mile Rd. Peaches are about done, some beautiful apples coming in now and a variety of vegetables…still some yummy sweet corn and big tomatoes. Earlier I got a couple of mums and some pansies at Flowerland. Had to water everything today with the overall dry conditions.

