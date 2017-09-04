Ask Ellen: Why is our moon red?

Monday night the moon was stained red as it rose in the sky. The eerie scene was caused by wildfire smoke that had been streaming into West Michigan all day.

The smoke has been so prevalent that it was picked up and carried for thousands of miles across our nation. The latest high definition satellite, GOES 16 shows it sweeping from Oregon to New England earlier Monday.

The smoke from western wildfires was carried in the polar jetstream. This current of air is always pushing air, mostly west to east, across our nation. It’s position through Labor Day maximized how many states were subjected to the smoke. Smokey skies usually make both the sun or moon less brilliant, and give it a pink, orange, or red appearance. The smoke was even evident in West Michigan both before, and after the rain showers that moved through. Here is how the sun looked just before nightfall by Stacey Anne Leeson

The wild fires out west are a big problem. Very hot and dry weather continues to fuel the flames. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, “More than 1.4 million acres have burned in 77 large fires in the West. Large fires in Montana, Oregon, Washington and California” with 77 “active large” fires.

