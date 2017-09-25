Ask Ellen: How rare is this September heat wave?

Monday makes day-five of this September heat wave and we’ve broken a record each day. This means out of all the September 21sts, 22nds, 23rds, 24ths, and 25ths in history we’ve never seen temperatures on these dates reach quite this high.

So how rare is this heat wave?

I decided to crunch the numbers to see how 2017 stacks up. Below is all the information I found year by year. History shows us 90s in September aren’t all that rare, but this 2017 heat does have a few monumental claims to history.

(Grand Rapids data was used because the climate station there has one of the most complete and accurate readings in our area. Readings there go back to the late 1800s.)

Much of what makes this stretch of September heat extraordinary is that it has occurred so late in the month.

1. This is the latest September heat wave on record

This is one of the main reasons we’ve “broken” so many records this September. Had this past week’s temperatures occurred a little earlier in the month they may have had to contend with hotter highs.

2. This is the longest stretch of record-breaking highs we’ve seen in September

Including this year, there have been only SIX years on record since 1897 that we’ve seen five or more 90s in September.

1939 saw five 90s

90s 1931 saw seven 90s

90s 1906 saw five 90s

90s 1899 saw five 90s

90s 1897 saw seven 90s

3. This is the latest we’ve ever received our hottest temp of the year

We hit 96° on Sept. 23 this year. Before this month, we had only hit 90 five times. Most of those happened in June! This late-season heat wave was strong enough to claim the spot for hottest of the year.

There have been years where a September day was hotter than 96°. The temperature hit 97° on Sept. 6, 1954, Sept. 1, 1953, and Sept. 15, 1939. The high climbed to 98° on Sept. 2, 1913 and Sept. 16, 1899. Keep in mind that all of these happened in roughly the first half of September, unlike this year where our 96° arrived late (Sept. 23).

4. The last time we had a five-day stretch of 90s in September was in 1931

The 1931 five-day heat wave had 90s that weren’t quite as hot as the ones we’ve seen in 2017. It also happened a little earlier in the month. The 90s that year occurred on the 9-13 with daily highs coming in at 92°, 94°, 94°, 93°, and 92° respectively. What is notable about 1931 was the occurrence of two more 90s a little later in the month. Sept. 20 and 21 each hit 90 in 1931. There has only been one other year with seven 90s in September. That was 1897. The 90s that year did not occur all in a row.

The reason we’ve had this heat wave is because of a stalled and highly amplified weather pattern. The polar jet stream has positioned itself far north of West Michigan, allowing incredibly warm air to flood into the Great Lakes day after day.

This stuck pattern finally gets a boost this week. 60s will roll back in by Friday.

—–

