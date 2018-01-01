Happy (Frozen) New Year!

Radars here should update automatically. HAPPY 2018! It’s starting like 2017 ended with Arctic air and lake-effect flurries and snow showers. Don’t look for it to warm up anytime soon. The above graphic is the latest 8-14 day outlook from CPC for Jan. 8-14 and we’re still “in the blue” for colder than average temperatures.

This map shows high temperatures Sunday. The high of 12 in G.R. was the coldest high temp. we’ve ever had on any New Year’s Eve – going back to 1892. We could have the 2nd coldest New Year’s Day ever today. Record low temps. of -21 were set at Gaylord and Pellston Sun. AM. The temperature at Times Square when the ball dropped was 9 above zero, the coldest start to a year in NYC in 100 years (since 1917). Nobody in the U.S. reached 80. The updated coldest low temp. Sunday AM was a bone-chilling -45 at Embarrass, Minnesota. The HIGH temperature at Fairfield, Montana was -21 and at Glasgow MT. -20. High temperature of 12 on Dec 31st tied record low max for South Bend last set in 1899! On the other hand, it should be a relatively warm Rose Parade with temps. in the low-mid 50s early, rising to the low 60s. Snowing all the way down to Austin TX. Models forecast 90% of the U.S. below freezing to start New Year’s Day and 36% below 0F. The Annual Toronto Polar Bear Dip in Lake Ontario was cancelled – too cold! Chicken, Alaska reported -48 for a low temperature Sun. morning, that is the 5th consecutive day with a low below -40 to end 2017! The high temperature during those 5 days was -35! It’s a long and hard freeze in Alabama. Moonrise over Steamboat Springs CO. A record low temp of -24 F was set at Bangor, Maine on Sunday morning, smashing the previous record of -16 F set in 2013. Orange mammatus at sunset in S. Africa. 2017’s best science images.

Great Lakes ice increasing: Great Lakes Ice Cover now at 15.0%. Dec 28 = 12.6% Dec 27 = 9.4% Dec 26 = 6% Dec 16 = 5.2% Dec 12 = 1.2%.

Also: Deep low pressure system off New England will give strong winds to coastal New England and E. Canada…and pull down more Arctic air into the Northeast U.S. Look at the large area that starts 2018 below zero and note the warmer “shadow” downwind from Lake Michigan and the other Great Lakes. Sunset Mt. Baker WA. Drone view of the 50-vehicle accident on I-94 Sunday. Awesome light pillars in the cold air. Cats in snow and ice (my cats stay inside).

