Ask Ellen: When was our last blizzard?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A whopper of a storm system is moving through the nation right now. This is a typical mid-latitude storm system and we usually see a lot of them in the spring and fall.

While this storm system was throwing showers and storms into West Michigan Monday (our first thunderstorms of 2018), it was simultaneously triggering blizzard warnings in Iowa and Nebraska (as seen in the map below in red).

So how long has it been since we’ve seen a blizzard warning issued by our local National Weather Service office? If we break it down into days, the answer is in the thousands!

West Michigan has seen one of the longest stretches in the nation since the last issuance of a blizzard warning. We were topped by western Carolina, western Utah, parts of Missouri, and eastern Washington. Notice the big zeros over Iowa and Nebraska, which are getting slammed currently.

2,546 days translates to 6.97 years. To find the exact date, we just have to do a little simple math and remember not to forget the leap year in 2016 and 2012. That gives us Feb. 2, 2011 — The Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.

THE GROUND HOG DAY BLIZZARD

When the 2011 blizzard hit, it was considered the strongest storm in a decade for West Michigan.

The system slammed several states, with the core of the snow and wind tracking from Oklahoma up to the thumb of eastern Michigan. Everyone in pink in the map below was under a winter storm warning, an area ranging from New Mexico to Maine.

A wide swath of 10 to 20 inches of snow fell across the Midwest, with places like Chicago hit so hard that people were leaving their cars in the streets. Most areas in West Michigan saw between 10 and 20 inches of snow and whipping wind.

Here’s a fun find: a Bill’s Blog post from 2011 as the storm was about to hit.

