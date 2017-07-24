50 years after Grand Rapids riot, black poverty worse

Other protesters said their enemies were discrimination and poverty.

"Jobs (were) hard to get — it was hard to get, hard to keep," said Willie Joe Vance, who was arrested in the riot. "That was the biggest thing, really. That was the biggest issue."

Vance had a job, but a lot of his friends did not. He joined the uprising after rioters inadvertently burned down his family's home on LaGrave Avenue SE at Wealthy Street SE.

"I got to do a couple of 'We (Shall) Overcomes' and police rushed me," Vance said.

Cathy Cutts grew up poor on the city's southeast side.

"Rough, rough, very rough," she said of her neighborhood back then. "We were all just poor, welfare."

She was 8 years old when rioters swarmed her street, and remembered her mom wouldn't let her go out to play.

"They were rolling around, and all down there, busting windows out and destroying our neighborhood, setting fires," Cutts said.

Rioters set 33 fires over parts of three days; the governor declared a state of emergency; police enforced all-night curfews, along with bans on liquor and gasoline sales.

"It was trying times, attitudes were way up, tear gas was everywhere, gunshots were going off behind houses," recalled Fred Brown, then a member of a city task force who was trying to quell the violence only to be shot by state police.

"In the street, it sounded more like a war zone than anything else," Brown, now 72, said. "People screaming and yelling. It was chaotic."

Rioters looted, tossed rocks, bricks and Molotov cocktails. While nobody died, The Grand Rapids Press reported more than 40 injuries. Police arrested nearly 350 people, many in Cutts' neighborhood.

"I've been here all my life, this is all I know, but I've seen a lot of changes, a lot of things, and it's not getting any better for any blacks," said Cutts, who grew up on Lafayette Avenue SE.

In some ways, it's worse.