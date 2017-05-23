Undercover with vice team to take down heroin dealer

Target 8’s cameras caught Childress peddling heroin in southern Kent County, unaware that he was being watched by the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team.

“The element of surprise is our best friend in this line of work,” Kent County Sheriff's Department Lt. Al Roetman said.

Roetman oversees KANET, a multijurisdictional drug team composed of detectives from five law enforcement agencies including the sheriff’s department, East Grand Rapids, Grandville, Walker and Wyoming.

“Our number one priority right now is heroin,” Roetman said. “It’s the biggest thing that’s plaguing our communities right now, whether you live in a big city or you live in a rural setting. It’s all over the place.”

As far as Roetman could remember, KANET had never allowed media to document one of its operations before.

By necessity, the members of KANET do not seek the limelight, instead working anonymously and undercover as they fight to rid our neighborhoods of illegal narcotics.

However, as the opioid crisis continues to grow, devastating families and communities along the way, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department decided to allow Target 8 to ride with KANET.

“Nobody’s safe from it,” Roetman said of the opioid epidemic. “It doesn’t matter what demographic, what social class, where you grew up, where you work, it’s impacting everybody.”

On a Monday morning in mid-April, the battlefield for West Michigan’s war on heroin happened to be a massive apartment complex in Gaines Township, about 10 miles south of Grand Rapids. While Childress and the buyer had used the same location for previous drug deals, there’s no evidence that either has a connection to the complex.

“Our team has assembled ahead of time where we believe the buy is going to take place, but it’s fluid and a lot of times the dealer will change locations at the last minute so we have to adjust to that,” Roetman explained.

As they waited for the drug deal to go down, a child toddled by their position in the parking lot of one of the complex’s many buildings. Her mom was taking trash out and the youngster was following behind.

“This little girl’s just walking around outside. She’s in the safety of home. This is where they live,” Roetman said. “They have no idea. We have a known user who is waiting for his dealer to show up to buy heroin within 75 yards of their front door.”

Minutes later, Roetman decided to change positions, moving to another parking lot.

“In case we have to rip out of here, I don’t want to take a chance with these kids being right here,” he said.

For KANET, the public’s safety takes priority. That’s part of the reason the team planned to arrest Childress before the deal even went down.

But it didn’t happen the way they had hoped.

“Hey, I got a visual on it,” Roetman radioed when he spotted Childress. “He pulled right into a parking spot. You can box him in. He can’t get out.”

Childress had a different idea.

When the buyer got into the back seat of Childress’ Mercedes SUV, detectives drove up directly behind it and jumped out to arrest the dealer. But Childress hit the gas, backed up and pushed the detectives’ vehicle out of the way.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Dashcam video caught the next leg of the chase, showing the SUV careening over a boulder, smashing a sign, racing out of the complex, across Eastern Avenue and into a trailer park.

“He’s fleeing, but, hey, watch yourselves, watch yourselves,” a team member cautioned over the radio.

Roetman said they likely would have called the chase off at that point to protect the public, but Childress ended up ditching his vehicle anyway when it ran into a utility box in the trailer park.

“He’s running on foot. He’s on foot,” Roetman reported, who spotted a shirtless Childress running across 60th Street just east of Eastern Avenue and into the parking lot of an assisted living facility.

Roetman called it “a classic example” of how the heroin crisis has broad reach, touching all segments of the community.

“You’ve got an assisted living facility, and next thing they know they have a suspect — a heroin dealer — fleeing into the grounds of their facility," he said.

Employees at the center helped direct detectives to Childress, who was lying on the ground between two parked cars.

“We got him, y’all!” the workers shouted jubilantly.

“What happened?” a shirtless Childress asked repeatedly as KANET detectives cuffed him.