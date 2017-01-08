Abbie Kopf’s journey: New health setbacks
15-year-old girl is youngest survivor of 2016 shooting spree that killed six
Doctors try to pinpoint cause of Abbie’s setbacks
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) -- Abbie Kopf’s doctors are trying to get to the bottom of what the teen’s mom has described as a regression in her recovery.
“All patients with significant medical conditions are expected to have setbacks, and Abbie is no exception,” Dr. Erin Fox of DayOne Family Care told 24 Hour News 8.
Dr. Fox is Abbie’s pediatrician and has been coordinating the 15-year-old’s care with specialists at Bronson Hospital.
“Overall, Abbie is doing remarkable,” said Fox. “But we are trying to get to the bottom of her new symptoms and to manage them as best we can.”
For months after the February 2016 shooting rampage that killed six people, Abbie’s recovery from a gunshot wound to the head amazed and inspired West Michigan.
But Abbie’s mom, Vicki, recently posted on Facebook that Abbie wasn’t doing well.
Abbie’s mom: She’s sliding backward instead of forward
In the days that followed the random shooting spree, the Kopfs allowed 24 Hour News 8 to begin documenting Abbie’s journey.
The family wants to share Abbie’s triumphs -- and challenges -- with the community that has embraced and encouraged the 15-year-old ever since her heart stopped and restarted the night of the shooting spree.
That’s why mom and daughter sat down recently with 24 Hour News 8 in the family’s Battle Creek home.
“Right now, Abbie’s not doing well,” said Vicki Kopf. “I’ve noticed a huge difference in her mental ability.”
Kopf says for the past two months, the teen has had a harder time remembering, responding, focusing and even talking.
“She’s sliding backward instead of forward,” said Vicki.
In one recent incident, Abbie had trouble forming a sentence, which ultimately came out garbled and unrecognizable.
“She was making no sense, and we couldn’t make out what she was trying to say,” recalled Vicki.
“We’re not sure if it was a blood pressure issue, a slight stroke, a movement of something in the brain, a misfire. We have no idea what it was,” explained Vicki.
What the Kopfs do know, Abbie had never garbled her words in that way before.
Abbie: I haven’t been feeling myself
As for Abbie herself, the teen said she recognizes that there’s something off.
“I really don’t know what’s wrong with me,” said Abbie.
Abbie does acknowledge feeling glum, especially since an infection forced doctors to remove a plate that had made her skull whole again.
“I think she’s tired of not looking like every other child,” explained Vicki.
“She looks in the mirror and what does she see – a sunken skull.”
Because the portion of her brain where the bullet exited is not protected by skull, Abbie must wear a helmet and has been unable to return to school.
A tutor has been working with her at home.
Abbie wasn’t sure if depression over the slow pace of recovery might be a contributing factor in her recent struggles.
“No,” Abbie answered at first.
“Then again, kind of,” she continued.
“It’s in the middle, I’m not sure,” she concluded.
Dr. Fox: We are in a lot of new territory
Dr. Erin Fox, Abbie’s pediatrician, points out that it is not unusual for patients with serious medical conditions to experience setbacks.
“Abbie has a lot of medical conditions,” explained Dr. Fox in an email to 24 Hour News 8. “Some from the actual damage the bullet did, some from the shock and trauma of the event, and some from the efforts to save her.”
Side effects from Abbie’s medications, including anti-seizure and headache meds, might be causing problems as well.
After seeing Abbie Friday at Bronson Hospital, doctors changed one of the teen’s medications in case it was among the culprits.
“We are trying to wade through what is from her injury, what is from medication, what is the risk/benefit from continuing the medications and what is just normal for Abbie,” explained Fox.
In an effort to identify the cause of Abbie’s struggles, she will get additional blood work done and be assessed by a cardiologist.
The Kopfs say Bronson doctors told them that Abbie’s low blood pressure might be pumping too little blood to her brain, causing it to “short circuit” or “misfire.”
Then there’s the damage from the gunshot wound itself.
“As her brain heals,” explained Dr. Fox, “rewiring will take place and there is no way to predict the outcome of the healing. The brain is the control center for the whole body, everything from heart rate and speech to hormone control and movement so any of these things and more can be affected by damage to the brain and present themselves in many different ways.”
Despite the recent regression, Dr. Fox reiterates that Abbie’s progress is still incredible, overall.
“Abbie is a remarkable young lady and a truly special case of recovery,” wrote Dr. Fox. “Based on Abbie’s initial injuries it is remarkable that she is walking, talking and is more or less herself, she is one of a kind. I think we are in a lot of new territory and are taking everything one day at a time.”
Mom: Abbie needs her plate
The Kopfs did receive some good news recently when Bronson doctors set a tentative date to reinsert the plate that would make Abbie’s skull whole again.
A spokesperson at Bronson Hospital confirmed that doctors had been waiting for Abbie’s previous incision to heal fully before making plans to try again.
On Friday, doctors gave the go ahead and Abbie had a CT scan to determine sizing for the new plate.
Right now, the surgery is scheduled for Jan. 25, with Jan. 31 as a backup date.
“I think once she gets her plate put in, I think that smile will be back,” said Vicki Kopf. “I think that spirit will be back, and I think a lot of Abbie will come back.”
Abbie’s new pig ‘Snuffles’ helps cheer her
In the meantime, Abbie’s new therapy pig, Snuffles, does its best to cheer her up.
The Kopfs got Snuffles after the family was forced to put down its beloved pig, Hamlet.
Hamlet weighed more than 300 pounds and slept in a roomy pen inside the family’s enclosed front porch when it wasn’t hanging out inside or sunning itself in the backyard.
Sadly, Hamlet’s front legs were going bad, causing him intense pain.
Now, Snuffles is helping to fill the void Hamlet left behind.
Vicki Kopf says Abbie is the only member of the family that can get Snuffles to sit.
Snuffles is a huge fan of Cheerios.
Kopf family 'grateful' for West Michigan support
Gene and Vicki Kopf have marveled at how the community has showered their family with well wishes and prayers.
They are grateful, too, for the generous donations to Abbie’s GoFundMe account.
The Kopfs are quick to acknowledge that their finances are strained.
Shortly before the shootings, Gene Kopf had lost his job when the company he worked for was sold.
He was on unemployment and starting school to earn a degree in biomedical engineering. He was forced to step back from school when Abbie was shoot.
Now, he’s switched gears and is working toward a teaching degree.
Vicki had worked as a cashier for years, and then a photographer at JC Penney, before early signs of Parkinson’s forced her to retire from photography.
In addition to Abbie, the Kopfs have a six year old daughter, Juliana.
You can follow Abbie’s progress through the family’s Facebook page.
New ‘Cards for Abbie’ Facebook page launched
Now, one West Michigan woman is hoping her idea will brighten Abbie’s days too.
After reading about the 15-year-old’s recent setbacks, Molly Czarnecki Gary reached out to WOOD TV8 on Facebook.
“Couldn’t the community try and rally around Abbie and her family to get them through this hard time?” asked Czarnecki Gary.
“It just seems like we could be doing more for this family to show support.”
Czarnecki Gary communicated with the Kopfs via Facebook and got the go ahead to set up a Facebook page telling people how to send cards to Abbie.
