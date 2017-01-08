Abbie Kopf’s journey: New health setbacks

Dr. Fox: We are in a lot of new territory

Dr. Erin Fox, Abbie’s pediatrician, points out that it is not unusual for patients with serious medical conditions to experience setbacks.

“Abbie has a lot of medical conditions,” explained Dr. Fox in an email to 24 Hour News 8. “Some from the actual damage the bullet did, some from the shock and trauma of the event, and some from the efforts to save her.”

Side effects from Abbie’s medications, including anti-seizure and headache meds, might be causing problems as well.

After seeing Abbie Friday at Bronson Hospital, doctors changed one of the teen’s medications in case it was among the culprits.

“We are trying to wade through what is from her injury, what is from medication, what is the risk/benefit from continuing the medications and what is just normal for Abbie,” explained Fox.

In an effort to identify the cause of Abbie’s struggles, she will get additional blood work done and be assessed by a cardiologist.

The Kopfs say Bronson doctors told them that Abbie’s low blood pressure might be pumping too little blood to her brain, causing it to “short circuit” or “misfire.”

Then there’s the damage from the gunshot wound itself.

“As her brain heals,” explained Dr. Fox, “rewiring will take place and there is no way to predict the outcome of the healing. The brain is the control center for the whole body, everything from heart rate and speech to hormone control and movement so any of these things and more can be affected by damage to the brain and present themselves in many different ways.”

Despite the recent regression, Dr. Fox reiterates that Abbie’s progress is still incredible, overall.

“Abbie is a remarkable young lady and a truly special case of recovery,” wrote Dr. Fox. “Based on Abbie’s initial injuries it is remarkable that she is walking, talking and is more or less herself, she is one of a kind. I think we are in a lot of new territory and are taking everything one day at a time.”