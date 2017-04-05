Couple looking at $20K bill to fix bungled roofing job

The Shattucks' ordeal started in January when they decided to have some work done on their Ionia home. Inside, they wanted new drywall and a textured ceiling in the bedroom. Outside, they wanted the flat roof on the back side of their home turned into a pitched roof.

The Shattucks put a post on Facebook looking for recommendations. Dennis Upton and Upton's Quality Construction was one of several companies to respond.

The couple thought they did everything right. They insisted the contractor be licensed and insured. Upton came out to the home twice. At $8,500, his bid fell in the middle of those the couple received.

"He called and said I have my insurance," Denise Shattuck said.

The next day, he came by and they signed the contract. The Shattucks didn't notice that the insurance policy had been purchased the day before and didn't know that despite his claims, Upton is not licensed.

"We assumed he was licensed by having the insurance," she said.

Shortly into the job, Upton told the couple another part of the roof needed to be redone as well. Despite that second section of the roof being only a couple of years old, the Shattucks agreed to pay Upton an additional $3,000 to fix it.

Days later, there was more work to be done — a shed behind the house needed a new roof too, Upton said. The Shattucks paid another $75 to get that done.

Weeks after the job was supposed to be done, Upton came into the home and announced that his crews were finally finished. It was a Friday, and Upton was looking to get the last paycheck.

"He said, 'If we get the last of the payment now, I could get it cashed and get the rest of the guys paid off," Shattuck said.

Believing the work was done, she paid him without inspecting the work. With the local landfill closed that day, Upton took a load of debris home with him and promised to return to finish the cleanup the next day.

"I wrote out the check and he was gone. We never seen or heard from him,” Shattuck said.

When she and her husband went outside, they saw not only the debris, but also the shoddy and unfinished roof job.