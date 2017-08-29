Dirty Dining: Back to school edition
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) -- A back to school warning for parents: some Kent County cafeterias are not getting a top grade when it comes to food safety.
Target 8 examined more than three years of inspection reports and found nearly 300 serious health code violations reported at more than 100 public and private schools countywide.
The violations include everything from dishwashers that didn't work to food kept too hot or too cold, creating a breeding ground for bacteria. There were also reports of fruit flies and mishandled rodent bait.
The violations weren't nearly as nasty as some of the issues Kent County health inspectors uncovered at restaurants, detailed in Target 8’s Dirty Dining series earlier this year.
But unlike restaurants, the schools' "customers" can’t take their business elsewhere.
"There are few other choices for them to run out to another restaurant, so this is where you are," Kent County Health Department spokesman Steve Kelso said. "Certainly you pack your own lunch, but for a lot of kids this is where they are."
TOP 5 VIOLATORS
Five schools topped the list of violators with 10 "priority" violations each over the last 3.5 years: Sparta High School, Tri-Unity High School, Brookside Elementary School in Grand Rapids, Kelloggsville Senior High School and Kenowa Hills High School.
Priority violations are the kind that can make you sick. But Target 8's analysis found Sparta High School was the only school threatened with a fine.
Time and again, Kent County health inspectors found the same kinds of mistakes at Sparta High School: The mishandling of potentially hazardous food.
"I think there's an assumption that when parents send their kids anywhere, to any system, that there's a level of safety," Sparta Area Schools Superintendent Gordon Nickels said. "We expect that for ourselves and we want that."
But last fall, inspectors found diced boiled eggs and orange juice in a walk-in cooler without the required date marks to show how long they'd been there. It was a repeat violation, and the county threatened to fine the high school if it happened again.
Several months later in March 2017, Sparta High School had its worst inspection in more than three years, with four priority violations.
"It is a little bit surprising," Nickels said. "Absolutely, it's disappointing. I probably would be disappointed with one."
They include:
- Potentially hazardous food, including potato salad and turkey, stored too warm on a self-serve bar.
- Salami kept past the expiration date.
- Chicken tenders served up at 114 degrees -- well under the 135 degrees required to stop the growth of bacteria.
- Jars of salsa, including one open, kept more than a month in a cooler past the expiration date.
Despite the violations and the threat of a fine, the health department says it believes the school's food is safe.
"Looking at this, I wouldn't be afraid to send my kid to Sparta High School and eat in the cafeteria, or in any school in Kent County,” said Kelso.
SCHOOLS RESPOND
Until now, Tri-Unity High School shared space with a church and didn't completely control the kitchen, school administrator Deb Blanker said.
"I would hope everybody would say food safety's No. 1, and we consider it No. 1," Blanker said.
Tri-Unity vowed to do better this year, now that the high school has moved.
"I'd say it's very safe. There's not going to be an issue," Blanker said.
In a written statement, Kenowa Hills Superintendent Gerald Hopkins said the high school's cafeteria has corrected the deficiencies pointed out by health inspectors.
"Our food service staff takes pride in offering healthy food options in safe and clean environments," he wrote.
"We remain vigilant in training our food service staff," he added. "All received training again last Thursday in preparation for the start of this school year."
At Brookside Elementary School in Grand Rapids, eight of its 10 violations came during one inspection in 2015, after several years of perfect check-ups.
GRPS says the failed inspection led it to retrain and temporarily reassign the head cook.
Since then, the county has found two priority violations involving drains.
"I think that's a really good example of a success story," said Kelso.
In fact, Kelso said Grand Rapids Public Schools cafeterias perform well. At Union High school, inspectors have found two violations in 3-plus years; at Ottawa Hills High School, just one violation.
"That's good work," Kelso said. "That's really good work that they're doing."
Kelloggsville schools officials did not respond to repeated calls for comment about the 10 violations over 3.5 years at its high school.
Back at Sparta High School, the superintendent vowed to do better when school starts next week.
"Probably the best thing I can do is say that I'll go up and eat it as well, too," Nickels said. "I have full confidence in our food service department that everything will be as it should be."
DISTRICT STATEMENTS
In light of our Target 8 investigation, Hopkins issued the following statement:
"Thank you for the follow-up. We take all violations seriously and are very appreciative of the support provided by the Kent County Health Department. Our food service staff takes pride in offering healthy food options in safe and clean eating environments. We work with the Health Department to improve our protocols through suggestions they provide and any violations that are found.
"All violations were corrected while the inspector was on-site. For example, the inspector found the food temperature on the salad bar was not cold enough throughout the lunch periods. The inspector suggested filling the empty spaces with metal containers to prevent cold air from escaping. Temperatures are taken regularly during our lunch periods to ensure the food (hot or cold) is within safety standards. Follow-up visits from the Health Department confirmed this deficiency, and all other areas of deficiency, were corrected.
"We remain vigilant in training our food service staff. All received training again last Thursday in preparation for the start of this school year."
Helmholdt gave the following statement:
"Grand Rapids Public Schools operates more than 50 school kitchens and cafeterias throughout the district. We take great pride in ensuring they are clean, safe, and in compliance with all health safety requirements. All our lead cooks are trained and required to pass the ServeSafe test. Additionally, all our food services workers participate in ongoing training throughout the year and regular internal inspections are conducted by our facilities and nutrition services teams.
"The violations that occurred at Brookside two years ago are a rare and isolated incident. Upon learning of the health code violations, the cook was immediately removed and swift action was taken to remedy the violations. The cook was transferred to our Nutrition Center for retraining. She spent several months working there and at other buildings and was required to retake the food manager class. We have been monitoring her progress for the past two years in which the sanitation of Brookside has been maintained. The violation that occurred in 2016 was a plumbing system drain line that was also quickly fixed."
