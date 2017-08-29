Dirty Dining: Back to school edition

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) -- A back to school warning for parents: some Kent County cafeterias are not getting a top grade when it comes to food safety.

Target 8 examined more than three years of inspection reports and found nearly 300 serious health code violations reported at more than 100 public and private schools countywide.

The violations include everything from dishwashers that didn't work to food kept too hot or too cold, creating a breeding ground for bacteria. There were also reports of fruit flies and mishandled rodent bait.

The violations weren't nearly as nasty as some of the issues Kent County health inspectors uncovered at restaurants, detailed in Target 8’s Dirty Dining series earlier this year.

But unlike restaurants, the schools' "customers" can’t take their business elsewhere.

"There are few other choices for them to run out to another restaurant, so this is where you are," Kent County Health Department spokesman Steve Kelso said. "Certainly you pack your own lunch, but for a lot of kids this is where they are."