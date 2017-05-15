Dirty Dining: Kent County’s worst violators

Niki Konetzka said her 16-year-old son was sick for two days with severe diarrhea and stomach cramps after eating from the buffet at Oriental Asian Buffet in September.

"As we were eating, my son said the chicken didn't taste good," Konetzka said. "I went to cut it open and my food, I'd already put my plate away, because it was cold."

She wrote an online review.

"I called the manager and he started yelling at me," she wrote in the review. "I told him the food was cold and it was raw and if he could take it back and the gentleman started yelling at us, and yelling at my children, and telling us if we don't like the food, to get out."

"I walked out in tears," she said.

"I think they should be shut down, Konetzka told Target 8. "Absolutely. This is health and safety for the customers who are paying good money to have bad food."

Two months later, in November 2016, another customer complained to the health department about Oriental Asian Buffet.

"I was sick all night with diarrhea and lower intestinal pain," the customer wrote. "It appears from the online info that they were last inspected in 2012, with a number of violations reported. Please check them out as I don’t want others to get sick. Thank you."

The complaint led to a full inspection that uncovered "significant food safety risks," a county inspector wrote. It also led to a conference between the county and the restaurant.

Kent County Health Department officials defended their handling of restaurants, including Oriental Asian Buffet.

"We have the burden of due process," health department spokesman Steve Kelso said. "It's not a numbers thing for us. You can have 39 violations and not get closed. You can have one violation and get closed."

They say they follow rules set by the county and reviewed by the state -- a "progressive enforcement" system that includes fines, conferences and hearings. The goal, they say, is safe food, not closed doors.

"We certainly have a hammer in our tool drawer," Kelso said. "We really don't like to go to it. Again, we would like you to work with us, and we'd like you to serve safe food to the good and great people of Kent County. If necessary, we can go to that drawer and there is a hammer there."

Across the U.S. in 2015, restaurants, caterers and banquet facilities were tied to 663 foodborne outbreaks, 8,847 illnesses and one death, CDC records show.

The same year, in Michigan, they were linked to 30 foodborne illness outbreaks, 621 illnesses, but no deaths, state records show.

That's down from 40 outbreaks, 1,126 illnesses and three deaths in 2014.

Most of the known illnesses were linked to norovirus or salmonella.

Over the last three years in Kent County, more than 600 people have reported getting foodborne illnesses from restaurants and other food establishments.