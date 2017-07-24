Grand Rapids race riot: Firebombs, gunshots and blood

Fred Brown, Harold Morris and two friends had put themselves in the middle of the riot, on Jefferson Avenue SE, but they were not rioters. They were trying to calm down the disturbance with permission from Grand Rapids police.

Until, they said, a state trooper opened fire on them with a shotgun.

"I had been hit six times, in my face, my hand, my arm, my side," Brown said.

By buckshot.

Morris got hit in the back.

Their injuries were later printed in The Grand Rapids Press.

"That was a dark night," Brown said. "It was trying times, attitudes were way up, tear gas was everywhere, gunshots were going off behind houses, in the street, it sounded more like a war zone than anything else."

Brown was 22, four years out of Ottawa Hills High School, a track star and an all-state basketball player. He was also part of Operation Task Force, a group of young, mostly black athletes, well-known in the black community, hired by the city earlier that summer to keep inner-city kids out of trouble.

"It was an extremely hot summer," Brown recalled.

Morris was 30, fresh out of the U.S. Navy, and an accomplished athlete himself, having played baseball and basketball. He said he drove down to the riot to get answers.

"They didn't know why they were rioting, and then they were rioting in the black neighborhood," Morris said. "You're tearing up what you already own. It didn't make sense to me."

Brown said they watched from Morris's convertible as rioters looted a store on Jefferson.

"A boy about 16 or 17 years old ran out of the store with a carton of cigarettes," he remembered. "This officer, this was a state police officer, not a Grand Rapids officer, he hit that boy in the head so hard with the butt of his rifle, I thought he killed him. I thought he broke his neck."

Then, from the back seat of the convertible, as he was about to jump out to help, Brown turned his head.

"As I stood up to get out, and I reached down to do something and as I reached down, I looked back and there was a shotgun pointed at me, and I'm like, 'Whoa,'" Brown said. "Next thing I know I was flying through the air and landed on Harold. I said, 'Harold, I'm shot.' Harold said, 'Me too.'

"It was a state police officer, and I could tell the difference because the uniform was so much darker than Grand Rapids," he continued. "It was like he was out there like in Dodge City just taking target practice on people."

Angry blacks later complained about state police troopers — that they shot out porch lights and used racial slurs, about a trooper who had hit a task force member in the head with the butt of a rifle, according to a report in The Grand Rapids Press.

"I thought the Grand Rapids Police Department did a yeoman's job," Brown said. "There was a problem there and they didn't add to it."

After Morris was shot, he wanted to find a gun and shoot cops.

"But by the grace of God," Morris said, tearing up.

Morris is 80 now, worked at a GM plant for a time, then worked maintenance.

He's not surprised that poverty is worse now for blacks.

"All the factories left town," he said.

Brown also was angry after the shooting.

"That time is emotional for me because I used to say, 'Why, what did I [do]? Why?' To shoot someone who was doing nothing while things were going on over here, gunshots were going on over here, and then you look right in front of you and try to kill four people," he said. "The shooting, it was prominent for a moment, but it had to take a back seat to moving forward."

He's not surprised that blacks in Grand Rapids are now 2.5 times more likely to live in poverty than whites — the biggest gap among large cities in the state.

"There's a shield out there that within the black community, you feel it, it's out there, it's invisible, it's cloaked," Morris said.

But, he said, the riot did make a difference, leading to meetings between black leaders and the city.

"The greatest thing that could happen is that change started a little bit after that," he said. "We have learned from it, but sometimes I think people forget the subject matter, forget the lesson."

Brown is 72 now, retired from Meijer, living in suburban Wyoming, and a 2017 Giants Award winner honoring African-Americans for public service.

But his real legacy is Mr. B's Basketball, Reading and Math Camp at Alger Middle School. Brown started it 17 years ago, focusing on inner-city kids, just like when he was on that task force a half-century ago. This year, it's working with more than 120 kids in class, on the basketball court, off the streets.

Recently at Mr. B's, Brown sat across a table from a young student.

"What's better, your reading or your jump shot? What do you do best? what's better?" Brown asked the boy.

"Reading," the student answered

"Good answer," Brown said. "What's better, your addition and subtraction or your crossover?"

"Addition and subtraction," the student responded.

"My man. You got the right answers," Brown told him.