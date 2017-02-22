Online puppy scam targets victims’ hearts, cash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -- Vietnam War veteran Larry Palmer is 70. He lives alone in Kentwood and "just wanted a little companion to take care of and be with while I'm going through what rest of life I got."

Palmer talked to dog breeders but found prices were too high. Then he went online and found a website selling pugs. He fell in love with the picture of a pup named Molly.

"(I) actually printed it out and made a little 5-by-7 of it," he told Target 8.

He sent the seller $480. He bought food, toys and a dog bed and was ready to pick up his pup at the airport.

Then he got a call from someone claiming they were the company that was shipping Molly. The caller told Palmer he had to come up with another $977 to pay for flight insurance and a certificate of ownership. He didn't have that kind of money and realized he'd been scammed.

"I never did get the dog," he said. "Never was able to have the dog in my lap."

Palmer was the victim of one of the hottest web scams going around, raking in victims' money and spreading heartbreak in return.