Secret meetings in GR: Big issues, public not allowed

WHY THE MEETINGS MAY BE ILLEGAL

A tip led Target 8 to investigate the meetings, which city officials say have gone on for about 10 years.

Target 8 first asked in January to attend one of the secret meetings. That day, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief David Rahinsky spent his entire morning giving the same presentation three times to separate sets of city commissioners.

The city manager says the private meetings are legal and don't violate the state's Open Meetings Act because there's never a quorum and they don't deliberate. Four voting members are needed for a quorum.

"We do not discuss anything, make decisions here in any way," Sundstrom said.

But some former city commissioners say they did discuss issues.

"Everyone needs a safe space where they can openly discuss something of interest to their ward," former Commissioner Elias Lumpkins said.

And that, the Michigan Press Association lawyer said, is what violates the Open Meetings Act.

"Deliberations is very broadly construed by the courts," Luce-Herrmann said. "It's discussions, it's exchange of idea, things like that."

"If a consensus and disagreements and questions all take place behind closed doors, you don't really know what your public officials are thinking or how they're deciding policy, and you also don't know that they're doing their due diligence because you're not seeing it," she said.

Of more than 800 votes by the City Commission during open meetings last year, 99.3 percent were unanimous. Only six had any dissenting votes at all and just two failed.

"That to me is a red flag that there are deliberations going on outside of the public meetings," Luce-Herrmann said.

>>PDF: Citizen's guide to the Open Meetings Act and Freedom of Information Act