Target 8: Alibis ignored

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) -- Target 8 is uncovering disturbing flaws in a double-murder case that sent a man to prison 15 years ago.

The Michigan Innocence Clinic says police and prosecutors in Kalamazoo County got it wrong when they went after Jeff Titus. Even the original detectives on the case say the wrong man is in prison.

Titus, a retired U.S. Marine, was convicted in 2002 after a cold case team reopened the investigation into 1990 murders of Doug Estes and Jim Bennett. The victims, who didn't know each other, were shot in the back at close range while hunting in a state game area next to Titus's land.

But Target 8 found that an alibi witness who said Titus was hunting on her family's land 27 miles away at the time was ignored.

