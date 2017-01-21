Target 8: Baby’s death prompts neglect petition against parents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -- The death of Jahionna Bradley shines a light on the growing problem of substance abuse by Michigan moms.
Target 8 recently exposed how Child Protective Services is struggling to handle the increasing number of babies born with illicit drugs in their system.
According to a neglect petition filed by the state in Kalamazoo County Family Court, Jahionna and two of her siblings tested positive for marijuana at birth.
Because of that, CPS provided services to the children’s mom, including a substance abuse assessment, random drug screenings and monitoring by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
But on Jan. 10, Jahionna drowned in the bathtub at the family’s home at 509 Phelps Avenue in Kalamazoo.
POLICE: MOM LEFT BABY IN BATHTUB WITH TODDLER SIBLINGS
According to the incident report filed by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the baby’s mom, Jennifer Spicer, told police that she had left Jahionna and two of her siblings, both toddlers, alone in the bathtub for five minutes while she went into the kitchen.
When she returned, Spicer told police the infant tub was flipped over and Jahionna was in the water in the larger bathtub. Spicer told police that the one year old must have flipped Jahionna out of the infant tub and into the water.
Public safety officers who responded to the scene reported that Spicer was “screaming” and was “very distraught.”
CPS: MOM TESTED POSITIVE FOR MARIJUANA DAY AFTER DEATH
The court record notes that Spicer tested positive for marijuana the day after the death “while being the sole care provider of the (surviving) minor children,” which included a 7-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and an 1-year-old boy.
Still, CPS requested that the surviving children be “released to their parents under the supervision of the Department of Human Services, with terms and conditions that (the mother) refrain from all illegal substance use and submit to random drug screens.”
The court also ordered that the parents cooperate with CPS and allow caseworkers access to the home and minor children, and that they cooperate with a substance abuse assessment, urinalysis and drug treatment recommendations.
According to the police report, the children’s father was also in the home at the time of Jahionna’s death, though he told police he was asleep in a bedroom with the door shut.
“Several minutes into this incident I was advised by another Public Safety Officer that there was a male in the back bedroom,” wrote one officer in his report. “I was unaware of this male’s presence and he had not been seen by anyone since we had arrived.”
Another officer noted that the father was sitting on the mattress watching television.
“(The father) did not come out of the room so I had to ask an older child (the seven year old boy) at the residence to dress a young girl who was naked,” wrote another public safety officer.
Because CPS had prior involvement with the family, Jahionna’s death triggers an automatic review by the Office of Children’s Ombudsman, a watchdog that monitors Children’s Protective Services.
The OCO will investigate whether CPS caseworkers should -- or could -- have done something differently to better protect Jahionna.
OCO REVIEWING ANOTHER BABY’S DEATH
The OCO is also reviewing the death of another baby in Kalamazoo County.
There’s no clear cause yet for the death of 8-month-old Lilith Blanchard on Jan. 12 at her family’s home in the 14,000 block of East RS Avenue in the town of Scotts.
The baby’s mom told deputies that Lilith fell asleep on her chest, and that when the mom awakened, the baby wasn’t breathing.
The Office of Children’s Ombudsman is reviewing that death as well because CPS had prior contact with Lilith’s family too.
According to family court records, the 8-month-old tested positive for meth at birth and her mom was under the influence while in labor.
“When EMS picked (mom) up, she was under the influence of substances and had fresh injection marks on her arms,” wrote a caseworker in the court file.
“She was unresponsive to the labor pains and didn’t know she was in labor…. (Mom) tested positive post-labor for methamphetamines and marijuana.”
Lilith was in foster care early on but her mom regained custody after undergoing random drug screenings, a psych evaluation and drug abuse counseling, among other services.
Target 8 will keep track of both the ombudsman’s investigations and those of law enforcement.
