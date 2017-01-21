Target 8: Baby’s death prompts neglect petition against parents

The court record notes that Spicer tested positive for marijuana the day after the death “while being the sole care provider of the (surviving) minor children,” which included a 7-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and an 1-year-old boy.

Still, CPS requested that the surviving children be “released to their parents under the supervision of the Department of Human Services, with terms and conditions that (the mother) refrain from all illegal substance use and submit to random drug screens.”

The court also ordered that the parents cooperate with CPS and allow caseworkers access to the home and minor children, and that they cooperate with a substance abuse assessment, urinalysis and drug treatment recommendations.

According to the police report, the children’s father was also in the home at the time of Jahionna’s death, though he told police he was asleep in a bedroom with the door shut.

“Several minutes into this incident I was advised by another Public Safety Officer that there was a male in the back bedroom,” wrote one officer in his report. “I was unaware of this male’s presence and he had not been seen by anyone since we had arrived.”

Another officer noted that the father was sitting on the mattress watching television.

“(The father) did not come out of the room so I had to ask an older child (the seven year old boy) at the residence to dress a young girl who was naked,” wrote another public safety officer.

Because CPS had prior involvement with the family, Jahionna’s death triggers an automatic review by the Office of Children’s Ombudsman, a watchdog that monitors Children’s Protective Services.

The OCO will investigate whether CPS caseworkers should -- or could -- have done something differently to better protect Jahionna.