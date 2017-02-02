Target 8: Body unclaimed for months, family not notified

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) -- When police found a man's body sprawled on the ground outside a vacant house in Muskegon Heights, they knew almost immediately who he was.

It was Aug. 28, 2016.

That very same day, Muskegon Heights Police called Brad Crockett's parole agent in Ottawa County to report that the 46-year-old father struggling with substance abuse had been found dead.

But more than two months later, that terrible message still hadn't reached Crockett's family. Meanwhile, his body lay alone and unclaimed in Muskegon County's morgue.

On Nov. 11, 2016, Crockett's mom called the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department from her home in Missouri to file an official missing person report on her son.

Crockett's girlfriend, who lives in Holland with the couple's 12-year-old daughter, had also been searching for him, calling police agencies and hospitals in West Michigan.

"It was a period of time that, I'm like, 'Something is not right,'" said Judy Torp. "Brad doesn't ever leave without saying anything for months."

It wasn't until Nov. 15 that police in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, showed up at the home of Brad's mom to report his death.

By that time, the funeral home the family chose told them his body was too decomposed for a traditional viewing and burial. His remains were cremated.

"I almost feel like they looked at him as a drug addict and as if nobody cared about him because of the situation that they found him in," said Torp.

"They threw him away like trash, and that's not right. Every person, no matter what walk of life you are, has a family that cares about them," she added.

Crockett's daughter, Nellie, wished she could have said goodbye to her dad.

"Yes, he had his problems," acknowledged Nellie. "But he was a good man. He was just nice to everybody. He went to church with us. He loved God."

Thursday night at 11, Target 8 pieces together the timeline to find out what went wrong, and why it took Muskegon Heights authorities months to track down Crockett's family.

Also, we sit down with Muskegon Heights' outspoken police chief, who says the focus should be on what killed Crockett, not what happened to his body in the months that followed.

"We've got to start loving our people before they pass away," said police chief Joe Thomas.

Watch the Target 8 investigation, Thursday on 24 Hour News 8 at 11.