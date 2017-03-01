Target 8: Family seeks answers after drunk driving death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -- A West Michigan family turned to Target 8 investigators to seek justice for a grandmother of seven who was killed by an alleged repeat drunk driver three days before Christmas.

“He has to live with himself,” said Mikelle Besemer, the victim’s daughter. “Well, guess what. At least he gets to live.”

James Michael Williams, 50, had two prior drunk driving convictions before police say he hit and killed 62-year-old Judy Besemer on December 22, 2016.

“In some way, in some form, this could have and should have been prevented,” Mekelle Besemer said. “Especially with his record.”

Target 8 tracked down Williams’ prior cases to find out what action the state took to try to stop the repeat offender before he took a life and found his record could have been even worse. In one case, he escaped a drunk driving arrest altogether due to a “loophole” in the police agency’s records management system.

A West Michigan judge says Williams’ history is more evidence that Michigan goes too easy on drunk drivers.

Wednesday on 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m., find out what Target 8 uncovered and what a district court judge says Michigan lawmakers must do to stop repeat drunk drivers from putting everyone on the road at risk.