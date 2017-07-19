Inmate denied freedom despite years aiding authorities

Hicks won't be eligible for parole until 2030, when he'll be 77.

Members of law enforcement who Hicks has helped have written letters encouraging the parole board and governor to commute his sentence — that is, shorten it and set him free. Commutation is sometimes used to reward good behavior. It's different from a pardon, which essentially forgives the crime.

Hicks has had the backing of the former head of the FBI in Michigan, state police detectives, MDOC employees and a former state legislator.

He even won the support of the man who got him convicted in 1986. Muskegon County's former chief trial prosecutor Les Bowen wrote in 2011 to the parole board that "Hicks is the only person I can think of who I believe has actually earned a sentence commutation."

Bowen wrote that he had never before written a letter supporting a prisoner's commutation, but backs Hicks because "the public good in this extraordinary case would be well served by commutation."

Hicks applied for commutation in 2005, 2012 and 2015. Despite the high-powered law enforcement support, the parole board and Govs. Jennifer Granholm and Rick Snyder said no.

It's hard to know why. Target 8 investigators used the public records law to get what little paperwork there is on MDOC's response to those applications, but the documents don't reveal any information about parole board discussions or provide any insight into the rejections. The letters Hicks got back say only that they found no merit to his requests.

"He's done this for years on major cases," former U.S. Attorney for Western Michigan John Smietanka said. "Why do they turn him down, I have no idea."

Smietanka, who has been voluntarily helping Hicks, said keeping him in prison "does not make any sense."

Hicks contacted Target 8 investigators through Smietanka because of his frustration with the system, even though it could put him in even more danger.

"I know the risks," Hicks said in a phone call.

The fact is, Hicks is up against a system that commutes and pardons very few. Since 2011, more than 3,000 Michigan inmates have applied to have their sentences commuted; only five were granted. Out of 689 pardon requests, just 11 were approved.

MDOC didn't respond to questions that Target 8 investigators hoped would reveal parole board's thinking about how and when sentences should be commuted.

Longtime Michigan prison reform organizer Kay Perry says the few inmates who actually get executive clemency are the sick and dying.

"That's a pretty narrow group of people to look at and I think there are a lot more people in the system who deserve a careful look to see if they aren't good candidates for commutation," she said.

Perry, who runs a reform group called MI-CURE, says the reason the parole board and governor grant commutations and pardons so rarely is based on fear that they might make a mistake and release someone who will commit a major crime. She thinks such decisions should be given to professionals who should start looking at inmates who have been inside the longest and who might have aged out of their prime crime years.

She says keeping some people in prison for long sentences "doesn't make sense to me."

Meanwhile, Hicks and his attorney say they will try again to convince the parole board and governor to release him.

"If the DOC's intent is to release people as law-abiding citizens, I think that's been accomplished with Mr. Hicks," Mascorro, the former MDOC investigator, said. "If he moved down the street from me, I wouldn't have a problem with him. I'd welcome him to the neighborhood."