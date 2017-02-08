Target 8: Samsung sends cable guy to fix recalled washing machines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Natalie Cavagnetto got word that Samsung had recalled 34 models of top-load washing machines, including the one she owns, she did the responsible thing.

"I called to make an appointment with Samsung to get the lid repair done,” said the mom who lives on Grand Rapids' northeast side.

So did Lauraine Navarre of Fruitport.

“I was surprised when it turned out to be DISH that turned up to do it,” recalled Navarre.

Cavegnetto had the same reaction.

“I’m like, DISH Network? This is supposed to be for my washer,” she said.

“That DISH would be repairing washing machines did not seem to me to make any sense at all,” Navarre said.

In both cases, the women say their concerns turned out to be well-founded.

“He was just confused,” Navarre said of the repairman. “He didn’t have the right tools. He kept checking his iPad for how to do it. I don’t think they’d actually given them hands-on experience.”

The DISH technician who worked on Navarre’s washer had to borrow a screwdriver and wrench from her to perform the fix, which involved securing the washer’s lid so it can’t fly off in a high spin cycle.

Samsung says it received 733 reports of top-load machines experiencing excessive vibration or the top detaching from the washing machine chassis. There were nine reports of injuries nationwide, including a broken jaw, injured shoulder and other impact or fall-related injuries.