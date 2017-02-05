Target 8: Talked out of their money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -- From her wheelchair Joyce Webb says she wishes she never got involved with Scott Rookus.

Rookus was just sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison for racketeering last week. He took more than $4 million from investors in an investment scheme. The judge says victims such as Joyce Webb will never get their money back.

Webb was one of the early victims. In 2006, her late husband loaned Rookus $30,000. Rookus promised 11 percent interest. She says he paid interest for a few years but stopped by 2010 and was never paid back the $30,000.

By May 2012 she was ready to blow the whistle on Rookus and called Target 8 investigators.

Target 8 hid cameras in her kitchen to capture the pitch when Rookus came to try to convince her to stick with him.

