Target 8: Wrongful conviction?

The clinic argued the judge made mistakes and that Titus's defense attorney failed him.

"The problem here is that the original detectives found some pretty strong evidence that whoever did this, it wasn't Jeff Titus," Moran said.

But by the time Titus was on trial, his alibi witnesses were suffering dementia, Moran said. Those witnesses have since died.

The clinic attorneys argued that defense attorney William Fette should have asked the original detectives to testify about Titus’s alibi, but Fette didn't reach out to the detectives.

Moran said the defense also failed to interview a member of the cold case team who believed the killings were done by more than one person.

"Why wouldn't you talk to the original detectives?" Moran said. "It seems so elementary to us, that it's the most obvious thing in the world, talk to the people in law enforcement who have cleared your client."

Moran said Fette was later disbarred over an unrelated case.

"We were not able to find him," Moran said. "He avoided our attempts to contact him and the prosecution wasn't able to find him either."