Underground profits: Nestlé’s clutch on Michigan water
Is Nestlé paying enough to pump spring water near Evart for its Ice Mountain plant?
STANWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) -- The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will soon decide whether or not to approve Nestlé’s permit application to increase its pumping limits to 400 gallons per minute at the White Pine Springs operation in Osceola County.
Unless you live in the areas where Nestlé pumps water, you probably don't remember the less-than-warm welcome it received when it set its sights on Michigan spring water in the late 1990s. Archived newspaper articles show skepticism toward the company, then wearing the Perrier name, and its plans to open an Ice Mountain bottling plant in Mecosta County.
Nestlé would need water to bottle, so it moved to have pumping wells in Mecosta County’s Morton Township and Osceola County’s Osceola Township, near Evart.
Despite public pushback, the company got proper approval from the MDEQ and local entities and broke ground in 2001. By 2003, the company had permission from the MDEQ to pump 400 GPM -- the same amount it is currently seeking to pump in Osceola Township -- from its Morton Township site, named Sanctuary Springs.
After Nestlé filed the application to draw more water in Osceola County and opponents started speaking out, Target 8 took a closer look at the company’s history in Michigan and how it has made billions off our water -- all while paying next to nothing.
YEARS IN COURT
Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation sued Nestlé and its Sanctuary Springs site in 2003, arguing the pumping was harming the environment.
After a three-week civil trial, Mecosta County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Root agreed with MCWC. His decision cited expert testimony showing a four- to six-inch drop in wetlands surrounding the Sanctuary Springs site in just seven months.
“He rejected flatly the computer model of Nestlé,” Jim Olson told Target 8 in a phone interview.
Olson is a Traverse City attorney who represented MCWC during the lawsuit. He also is the founder and president of nonprofit For Love of Water.
Most recently, his group worked with water experts to put together a 113-page report disputing Nestlé’s current application with the MDEQ.
“They don't have any field data to support that (claims it Nestle is not harming the environment). It's just a model calibration internal to the model, which is not tied to reality,” Olson argued.
Olson says what Nestlé is trying to do now in Osceola County is no different than what it tried to do in Mecosta County in the early 2000s.
The MCWC's lawsuit against Nestlé continued until 2009, when the conservation group and the company finally agreed the yearly pumping average cannot exceed 218 GPM at the Sanctuary Springs site.
Since that average was set in Mecosta County, Target 8 asked the MDEQ why it wouldn’t become precedent for the Osceola County site just 25 miles away.
In an email, the MDEQ said Target 8 should take the question to a legal expert.
GROUNDWATER FOR POCKET CHANGE
State law requires the MDEQ to charge just $200 per year for Nestlé to pump, bottle and sell Michigan’s water.
If you break that down based on its current application to increase to 400 GPM in Osceola County, Nestlé would pay just 55 cents per day to pump over half a million gallons.
If homeowners only paid that rate for residential water service, their bills would be about $17 a month.
The $200 yearly fee doesn’t even begin to make a microscopic dent in Nestlé's water profits. According to its annual report, the company made $7.4 billion in water sales in 2016.
For Maryann Borden, whose property backs up to Twin Creek in Osceola Township, those profits are baffling.
“I couldn't say it politely how it makes me feel because that's just criminal,” she told Target 8.
She has lived in the same house since she was 8 years old.
“When I realized what they were going to do, they were going to bottle this water and send it somewhere else, it was like someone hit me in the solar plexus,” Borden said.
APRIL PUBLIC HEARING
Borden’s 16 years of distaste for the company led to her speaking out at the MDEQ’s public hearing in April.
At the time of that packed hearing at Ferris State University, the department had received close to 400,000 responses to Nestlé’s current increase application.
But that night, the department told Target 8 that the law isn't written in a way to let public opposition impact its final decision.
“The number of comments are something we can't review under the law. Under the law, our primary responsibilities are to look at whether water is safe to drink and whether or not it will have an adverse impact on the resources in the area,” MDEQ Public Information Officer Melody Kindraka told Target 8.
