Underground profits: Nestlé’s clutch on Michigan water

STANWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) -- The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will soon decide whether or not to approve Nestlé’s permit application to increase its pumping limits to 400 gallons per minute at the White Pine Springs operation in Osceola County.

Unless you live in the areas where Nestlé pumps water, you probably don't remember the less-than-warm welcome it received when it set its sights on Michigan spring water in the late 1990s. Archived newspaper articles show skepticism toward the company, then wearing the Perrier name, and its plans to open an Ice Mountain bottling plant in Mecosta County.

Nestlé would need water to bottle, so it moved to have pumping wells in Mecosta County’s Morton Township and Osceola County’s Osceola Township, near Evart.

Despite public pushback, the company got proper approval from the MDEQ and local entities and broke ground in 2001. By 2003, the company had permission from the MDEQ to pump 400 GPM -- the same amount it is currently seeking to pump in Osceola Township -- from its Morton Township site, named Sanctuary Springs.

After Nestlé filed the application to draw more water in Osceola County and opponents started speaking out, Target 8 took a closer look at the company’s history in Michigan and how it has made billions off our water -- all while paying next to nothing.